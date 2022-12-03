M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 17.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $169.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.54. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

