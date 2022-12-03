Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 420,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %
RANI stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $27.13.
In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $63,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,574,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,133,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 8,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $63,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,133,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga purchased 16,523 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,955.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,218,821 shares in the company, valued at $31,886,996.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $510,660. Company insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
