Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 420,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

RANI stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $27.13.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $63,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,574,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,133,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 8,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $63,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,133,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga purchased 16,523 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,955.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,218,821 shares in the company, valued at $31,886,996.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $510,660. Company insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.