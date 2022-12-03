Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Drops By 20.0%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nikon Stock Performance

Shares of NINOY opened at $9.44 on Friday. Nikon has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

