Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Drops By 20.0%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nikon Stock Performance
Shares of NINOY opened at $9.44 on Friday. Nikon has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50.
Nikon Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikon (NINOY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.