Short Interest in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Drops By 19.8%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.11 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

