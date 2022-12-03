Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Update

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Matrix Service Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $5.88 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matrix Service

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 39.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 933.1% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,965,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 1,775,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Matrix Service

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

