Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Decreases By 19.6%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,781,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,385 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,830,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,433,000 after buying an additional 1,748,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MIN opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0213 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Stories

