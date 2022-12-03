Short Interest in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Decreases By 19.8%

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDY. TheStreet upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

NYSE:RDY opened at $56.29 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.42.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.