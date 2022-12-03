Insider Selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Major Shareholder Sells $17,837.40 in Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $17,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,130,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ai Investments Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 3 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $254.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 27 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $2,334.69.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

