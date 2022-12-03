Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 5.5%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. 3,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 588,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Tuya Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $613.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Tuya by 44.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,717,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 240,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

