Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 533,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Molecular Templates from $4.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 279.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 58.5% during the second quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

Molecular Templates Company Profile

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

