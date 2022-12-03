Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

RMT stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

