Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance
RMT stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
