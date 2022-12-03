Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Short Interest Update

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Onion Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OG opened at $0.22 on Friday. Onion Global has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 912,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.87% of Onion Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

