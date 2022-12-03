MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 290,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG opened at $95.08 on Friday. MYR Group has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYR Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

