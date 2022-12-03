Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Modern Cinema Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MOCI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Modern Cinema Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

About Modern Cinema Group

Modern Cinema Group, Inc, a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation.

