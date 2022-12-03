Kathleen D. Scott Purchases 8,250 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) CFO Kathleen D. Scott bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SPRY opened at $6.98 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.55.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.