Kathleen D. Scott Purchases 8,250 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) CFO Kathleen D. Scott bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPRY opened at $6.98 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

