Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 6,365 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Brunswick by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Brunswick by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick Announces Dividend

BC stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.