Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Trimble by 1,807.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 163,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 154,733 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 81,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 443,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 455,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after acquiring an additional 53,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $61.04 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

