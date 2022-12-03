Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,176 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $152.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

