Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $99.63 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

