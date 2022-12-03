Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.44 Million Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of MarineMax worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 41.1% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MarineMax by 9.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $851,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in MarineMax by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MarineMax by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HZO opened at $33.03 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MarineMax to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

