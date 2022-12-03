Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ScanSource by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ScanSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ScanSource by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $773.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $41.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

