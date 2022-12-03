Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after buying an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.10.

COO stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

