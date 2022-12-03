Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of RC stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.25. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.36%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

