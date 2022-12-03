Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of RadNet worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 55,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,418,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 58.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,695,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 622,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 145.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 512,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 303,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RadNet Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.