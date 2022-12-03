Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 221.2% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,494 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth about $7,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 215.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 154,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 911,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695 over the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $956.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $168.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

