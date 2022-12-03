Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Cytokinetics worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $40.49 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,943,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,182. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

