BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 22,491 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,502,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,685,000 after buying an additional 269,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 279,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

ITCI opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

