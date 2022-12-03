BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.42 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 701.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $201,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HQY stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

