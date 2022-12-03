Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Acquires 6,800 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $17,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,300.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OppFi Trading Up 2.0 %

OppFi stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $279.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in OppFi by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 732,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OppFi by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in OppFi by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About OppFi

OPFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

