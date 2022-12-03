Marty Stromquist Sells 642 Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) Director Marty Stromquist sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $17,070.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,300.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marty Stromquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Marty Stromquist sold 348 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $9,048.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Marty Stromquist sold 615 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $16,506.60.

NCS Multistage Price Performance

Shares of NCSM opened at $26.13 on Friday. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

