Jack Kendrick Heilbron Purchases 906 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,806.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 994 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $18,259.78.
NASDAQ SQFTW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $5.50.
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
