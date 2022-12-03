Jack Kendrick Heilbron Purchases 906 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,806.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 994 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $18,259.78.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ SQFTW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SQFTW Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.