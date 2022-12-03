Insider Buying: Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CEO Buys 906 Shares of Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $16,806.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 994 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $18,259.78.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $1.10 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Presidio Property Trust (SQFT)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.