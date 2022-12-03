Insider Buying: Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CEO Buys 906 Shares of Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $16,806.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 994 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $18,259.78.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $1.10 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $82,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

