Insider Buying: Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CEO Buys 906 Shares of Stock

Dec 3rd, 2022

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTGet Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $16,806.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 994 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $18,259.78.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $1.10 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $82,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

