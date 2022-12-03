Insider Selling: Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Senior Officer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Matthew Pickard sold 11,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$15,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$618,838.56.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE SBB opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.13. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$763.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

About Sabina Gold & Silver

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.