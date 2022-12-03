Insider Selling: Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Senior Officer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Matthew Pickard sold 11,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$15,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$618,838.56.
Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSE SBB opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.13. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$763.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
About Sabina Gold & Silver
