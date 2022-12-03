Insider Buying: FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Acquires 904 Shares of Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFGet Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,358.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 94,574 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 68,860 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $187,987.80.

NASDAQ:FGF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

