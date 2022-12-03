Insider Buying: FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Acquires 904 Shares of Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,358.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 94,574 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 68,860 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $187,987.80.

FG Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FGF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FG Financial Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

