MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Director Sells $15,196.50 in Stock

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) Director Hideki Nagao sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $15,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hideki Nagao also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Hideki Nagao sold 309 shares of MediciNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $673.62.
MediciNova Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.59 on Friday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.
MNOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MediciNova in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
