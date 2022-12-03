MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Director Sells $15,196.50 in Stock

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) Director Hideki Nagao sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $15,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hideki Nagao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Hideki Nagao sold 309 shares of MediciNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $673.62.

MediciNova Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.59 on Friday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

MNOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MediciNova in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

About MediciNova

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also

