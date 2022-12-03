Insider Buying: POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) CEO Acquires $14,342.40 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) CEO Joe A. Mccann acquired 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $14,342.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,616,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,012,318.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

PNT opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

