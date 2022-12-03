Myles Bosman Sells 1,700 Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 1,700 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$14,314.00.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIR opened at C$10.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.42 and a 1 year high of C$12.48.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

BIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.22.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.