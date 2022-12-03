Myles Bosman Sells 1,700 Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 1,700 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$14,314.00.
Birchcliff Energy Price Performance
BIR opened at C$10.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.42 and a 1 year high of C$12.48.
Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Further Reading
