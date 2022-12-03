LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) CEO Acquires $14,000.00 in Stock

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) CEO John D. Dilullo acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,162,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LiveVox Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -0.89.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). LiveVox had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in LiveVox by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 35,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 268,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

