Terrence G. Schneider Sells 340 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 340 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $13,759.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,118.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Digi International Price Performance

DGII opened at $41.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Digi International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGII has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Digi International to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

About Digi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 57.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.