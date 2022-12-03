Terrence G. Schneider Sells 340 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 340 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $13,759.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,118.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Digi International Price Performance
DGII opened at $41.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DGII has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Digi International to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Featured Articles
