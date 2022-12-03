David G. Whalen Buys 1,000 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) Director David G. Whalen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $13,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Delta Apparel Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $13.14 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel
About Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
Featured Articles
