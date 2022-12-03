Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 20,000 Shares

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,876,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,951.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $29,737.40.

On Friday, November 25th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,100 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $6,916.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 10,300 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $8,034.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,400 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $7,896.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,100 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $21,944.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $87,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $57,500.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

GROV opened at $0.59 on Friday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

A number of brokerages have commented on GROV. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROV. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

