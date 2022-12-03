MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) CEO Buys $12,500.00 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,489. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Hasan Ruiz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, John Hasan Ruiz bought 19,455 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $20,038.65.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSPR opened at $1.10 on Friday. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MSP Recovery in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

