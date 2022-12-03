Insider Buying: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Buys $12,750.00 in Stock

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,083.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dustin Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Dustin Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Dustin Henderson purchased 2,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $2,200.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Dustin Henderson purchased 3,500 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $3,885.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Dustin Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Dustin Henderson acquired 3,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $4,110.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Dustin Henderson acquired 16,900 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $23,322.00.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $65.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 27.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 161,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 60.4% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

