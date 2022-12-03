Insider Selling: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CFO Sells 554 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) CFO Allison Dorval sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $12,243.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,310.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $24.00 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

About Verve Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 42.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $376,958,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 83.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $943,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

