State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.35.

State Street Stock Down 1.3 %

STT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 1,533.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in State Street by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

