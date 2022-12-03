Short Interest in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Declines By 19.7%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,250,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 22,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $6.10 on Friday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

