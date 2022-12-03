Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRC. Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.27.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $2,198,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.