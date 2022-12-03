iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,312,000 after buying an additional 2,294,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,770 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $85,885,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 249.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,020,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,642 shares during the period.

MCHI stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.62.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

