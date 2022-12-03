BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 112,910 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 539,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.56% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Washington University bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

