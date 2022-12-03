Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 47,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total value of $714,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,474.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,925 shares of company stock worth $8,920,415. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE:GPI opened at $192.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $212.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

